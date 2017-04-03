Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old woman missing from Aylesbury was found safe yesterday (April 2), Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Last week, police had growing concerns about Ella Pecko after she was last seen in Cockton Road on Monday (March 27).

Investigating officer Detective Superintendent Gill Wootton said last week: “I am becoming increasingly concerned for Ella’s welfare.

"She hasn’t been seen since Monday and was reported missing on Tuesday, since then, numerous missing person enquiries have been carried out, however we have yet been unable to locate her.

“Ella is from Aylesbury and is known to frequent Buckingham Park, but also has links to High Wycombe , so I would ask residents of these towns to look out for her."

Thames Valley Police released a statement after Ms Pecko was located and said: "We would like to thank the public and media for sharing the appeal to help to locate her."