A 24 year-old man was brutally attacked by a man wielding a hammer while leaving a convenience store in High Wycombe.

The offender was standing outside the Co-operative Food Store in Plomer Green Lane, Downley, High Wycombe, when he attacked the victim on Tuesday February 28 between 7pm and 7.15pm.

The victim sustained bruises on his arms and body from trying to defend himself.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crime to come forward.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-twenties, 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and a broken nose. He was wearing a black hooded top with Puma written in white across the chest and blue jeans.

The offender was accompanied by a slim white woman in her early about 5ft 8ins tall with long blonde hair tied in a bun.

The offender was using a dark blue Ford Mondeo. It is though that the offender and victim may be known to each other.

PC Colin Targett of High Wycombe police station said: “We are conducting a full investigation into this incident and if you witnessed anything or have any information about the offender and the women he was with please come forward and contact me.

“You can contact me directly via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101. Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”