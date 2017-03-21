A litter of piglets has been born at Kew Little P

Why you might be doing your dog more harm than go

Behind the scenes at the National Film and Televi

Things to do in the Spring

More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These lambs have been helping the Epilepsy Society in Chalfont St Peter raise funds for the international day for epilepsy.

Charity staff have been busy making coats for the animals to raise money for research into the disease in aid of Purple Day on Sunday (March 26).

The charity is hoping that their two little lambs, Lucy and Doris, will inspire people to pick up their mobile phones and text PDAY26 £4 to 70070.

The charity is undertaking research, looking at people’s DNA, to try and find the underlying cause of their epilepsy and to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Money raised through its text-to-donate campaign will help fund the research as well as ensuring that people with epilepsy are able to access a wide range of information about their condition and can call the charity’s dedicated epilepsy helpline for support.

Epilepsy Society’s content manager Nicola Swanborough, said: “This is Epilepsy Society’s 125th year and we wanted to do something special to raise money on Purple Day.

“One of our long-term supporters very kindly lent us their two-week old lambs, Lucy and Doris, for our campaign.

“It was wonderful to watch them gambolling around the fields in their little coats and we just hope that they will now inspire people to pick up their phones and donate.

“One in 100 people have epilepsy so it is true that everyone knows someone with the condition.

"At our Chalfont Centre we have residential homes for almost 100 people with complex epilepsy and associated conditions.

“If you have a friend, family member or neighbour with epilepsy, we would be really grateful of your donations.

"Every £4 will help to make a difference to the work we do to support people with epilepsy throughout the UK.”

Visit www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/purpleday for more information.