Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young delivery driver was robbed by knife-wielding thugs in Iver.

At around 11.40am on Monday June 19, a delivery driver stopped to make a delivery on Mansion Lane and was approached by three men.

The 23-year-old was forced by two men at knifepoint to open the van, after which a third person removed parcels from inside.

All three offenders drove away from the scene at speed in a 07 plate black people carrier, Vauxhall or Ford, towards Langley Park Road.

Two of the offenders are described as white, in their 30s, approximately 6ft tall, of large build and both with an Irish accent.

Both held knives with blue latex gloves but one wore a black hoodie with light tracksuits and the other wore grey trainers.

The third is described as a 13-year-old white boy, around 4ft 5ins, of skinny build with swept back hair on top and shorter at the sides.

The young teen wore tight blue denim jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.

Around six parcels were stolen from the victim's delivery van.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Justine Haw of Thames Valley Police , based at Aylesbury CID, appealed for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or noticed anyone around the area at the time of the offence acting suspicious, to come forward if they have any information,” she said.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the three men should get in touch via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170178669.”