Police have launched an appeal for information after two young children were lured into an alley and assaulted by teenage boys in Hazlemere.

On Saturday (April 29), an eight-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were playing near a house in Ashtree Walk when they were approached by two teenage boys.

At around 6pm, the boys told the two younger children that if they did not come with them, they would be hurt.

The teens then took the children to a nearby alley way, close to Firs Walk, and pushed both of them into stinging nettles.

After they had assaulted the children, the teenage boys left the scene in the direction of Rose Avenue.

The first teen is said to have light skin, short brown hair and was wearing a 'Minions' t-shirt, with a grey bomber jacket and a silver cross necklace.

The second is a white teenager with brown hair and was wearing a navy blue t-shirt.

Both are described as being around 5ft 4ins tall.

Investigating officer, PC Jessica Martin, based at High Wycombe police station, said the children were left distraught by the assault.

“Neither of the two children were injured as a result of this incident, but understandably they are both very upset and distraught,” she said.

“I would like to reassure the public that we do not believe this to be a child abduction incident.

“However, clearly the offenders have been cruel to two younger children, and have caused them a great deal of distress.

“I am therefore appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170123695', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.