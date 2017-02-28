Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 59 year-old man who went missing on Saturday February 25 has been described as acting 'out of character'.

Steven Pollmer who lives in Aylesbury. was last seen in Queens Park in the town centre, between 7pm and 8pm that day.

Police are concerned as, at the time Steven went missing, he only had some cash with him and as far as they are aware has no access to further funds.

Steven is white, about 5ft 9ins, of medium to large build, with short auburn coloured hair, a grey beard and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a hummingbird on his left forearm and a tattoo of West Ham Football Club’s badge on his right forearm.

He usually wears metal framed silver glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans, brown ankle boots, a black long sleeved polo top and a blue Puffer jacket.

Investigating officer, Inspector David Washington said: “This is out of character for Steven, who only had some cash on his person when he went missing and no access to further funds that we are aware of.

“If you see Steven or have any information about his whereabouts please call police on 101 and quote reference 554 (27/2).

“Steven, if you see this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”