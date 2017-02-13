Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are re-appealing for help to find a man who was last seen in January.

Mark Robinson, aged 53, from Crowell, Oxfordshire, was last seen on Thursday January 26 at around 7am in Chinnor Road, Chinnor, Oxfordshire.

Mark is white, 6ft, of medium build, with balding grey hair.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing a suit and a grey over coat and was carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

Mark is thought to have access to a grey Mazda 3 vehicle and may have travelled to a number of areas in the UK.

It is believed Mark travelled to West Yorkshire, West Midlands, Cumbria, Lancashire and Scotland.

The appeal has been shared with the relevant police forces in these areas.

Investigating officer, PC Charlotte Owen said: “We are urging motorists to please keep a look out for anyone matching the description of Mark Robinson driving a grey Mazda 3.

"If you think you see Mark or his vehicle please call Thames Valley Police via 101 and quote reference 1609 (26/01).

“Mark, if you see this appeal, please make contact with Thames Valley Police so we can let your friends and family know you are safe and well.”