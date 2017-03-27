Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a search to help trace a teenager missing since Friday (March 24).

Leah Fox, aged 16, was last seen in Bobmore Lane, Marlow, and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, slim 5ft 1in with long light brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to have taken a bag with her.

Insp Lee Barnham, who is based in High Wycombe and is leading the search, said “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare. We need her to contact us and we would urge her or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact us as matter of urgency.”

Anyone who knows where Leah is should call 101.

