Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from High Wycombe.

Morgan Williams, 16, was last seen in Amersham Hill yesterday (Tuesday February 21).

She is black, 5ft 2ins tall and has shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a cream and black strapped low cut top, and a dark coloured parka coat with a fur lined hood.

Morgan is believed to have links to the Stratford and West Hampstead areas, as well as High Wycombe.

She has been previously reported missing before and police are urging anyone who has any information to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC Joseph Moore, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are concerned for Morgan’s welfare, and I would urge anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Morgan, if you are reading this, please let us know that you are safe and well.

"You are not in any trouble, we just need to know that you are okay.”

If you have any information which you think could help to locate Morgan, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.