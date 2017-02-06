Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information to trace a 15 year-old boy from Stokenchurch who has gone missing.

Ben Thomas, 15, suffers from autism as was last seen on Monday January 30 at about 3.15pm in a shop in Oxford Road. Stokenchurch.

Ben is white and around 5 foot 4 inches tall. He has a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing his school uniform consisting of a black blazer and trousers, a white shirt and a tie.

He was carrying a black Adidas bag with white stripes.

Ben is known to frequent Stokenchurch and Hughended. He has his travel pass so may be travelling around the local area.

Thames Valley Police Police have also clarified on facebook that the search for Ben is not connected to the discovery of human remains at a roundabout on the A404.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Matthew Jones said:

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ben’s welfare as he has been missing since last Monday.

“Ben has autism and is therefore considered to be quite vulnerable.

“We believe that Ben has his bus pass so he might be travelling around the local area by bus.

“If anyone sees Ben please call police immediately via 101 or in an emergency please call 999.

“Ben, if you are reading this, please make contact with your family or police so we know you are safe and well.”