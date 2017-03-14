A litter of piglets has been born at Kew Little P

Why you might be doing your dog more harm than go

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all would-be David Attenborough documentary makers.

Do you remember the baby iguana that barely made it out alive, the fascinating insights into the lives of huge gorillas and the killer whales that used amazing team tactics to hunt their prey?

Well, now you can follow in those filmmaker’s famous footsteps thanks to a new partnership between the National Film and Television School (NFTS) and the RSPB.

The UK’s largest nature conservation charity has teamed up with the world-leading film school on its Directing and Producing Science and Natural History MA.

Bosses hope that by working closely together, a new generation of filmmaking talent will be inspired to create engaging content that champions the charity’s conservation cause.

Paul Reddish, course leader, said: “It would be great if we found our Attenborough but I’m not sure if there is another one out there - he’s unique.”

He added: “But what I do hope is that we find producers and directors who go on and make a series as great as Planet Earth 2.

“The course is about science and natural history, but I’m also hoping we will have great story tellers.”

Students will benefit from access to RSPB nature reserves to practice their wildlife filming.

Practical sessions will be delivered by the RSPB’s world famous Film Unit, the oldest professional wildlife filmmaking outfit in the UK and one which has produced some of the world’s leading camera operators and producers.

Mr Reddish, who is credited as producer and director across a number of high profile natural history films, said: “The motivation is to help create the next generation of documentary filmmakers and to steer them towards conservation and ethics.

“It’s nice to have the largest conservation charity in the UK team up with us. I’m looking forward to this."

Mark Percival at RSPB Digital Media said: “We’re delighted to be working with the NFTS.

“We face a considerable challenge as conservationists, working to reverse the declines in the numbers of species and the loss of natural habitats.

“As filmmaking technology rapidly evolves, it creates new opportunities for us to reach millions of people with the message that there’s an urgent need to look after our wild spaces and the wildlife around us.

“Supporting and developing new talented filmmakers who are passionate about conservation, and who can create powerful visual stories, is fundamental to achieving the RSPB’s goal of a sustainable world richer in nature.”

The two year course will equip students with the skills required to direct science, natural history and wildlife productions and the know-how to produce entire shows.

The partnership includes the launch of an RSPB scholarship to support a student through their MA.

Applications are open until July 6 and the course will start in January 2018.

The NFTS is holding an open day on April 18.

For more information visit www.nfts.co.uk .

But if nature documentary film-making isn’t your thing, see if there are any vacancies for your dream job here .