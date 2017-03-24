Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police is releasing images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in High Wycombe.

Between about 11.20am and 11.35am on Thursday 16 March, a man was servicing a ticket machine in Kingsmead car park, Kings Road when his van was stolen.

The van, a white Mercedes-Benz Vito, was driven to Beech Close where it was abandoned.

A quantity of money was stolen during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Nico Aquino from High Wycombe Local CID said: “I would like to speak to the men in these images as I believe they may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would be particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen a silver Toyota Avensis in this area at this time.

“If you recognise the men in these images or have any information, no matter how small, please contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”