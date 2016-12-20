Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was seen touching himself inappropriately in a woman's back garden.

The woman, in her 30s, saw the man looking through her kitchen window at around 9.40pm on Monday December 5 in Taplow.

Police have released E-Fit images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the exposure.

When she saw the man in her garden, the woman left the room to alert another person in the house but when she returned the man had left.

The offender is described as wearing a dark brown or black leather jacket with red, white and blue stripes on the shoulders and was wearing a bag across his body.

Investigating officer, PC 6463 Teresa Covey from Taplow Neighbourhood Police, said: “I would like to re-assure members of the local community that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident.

"In order to assist us with this we would like to identify the man in this image who we believe may have vital information.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact police via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting crime reference 43160341590.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”