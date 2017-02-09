Love them or hate them, speed cameras are a reality of life on Buckinghamshire's roads.
We obtained data from Thames Valley Police through a Freedom of Information request and used it to calculate which of Buckinghamshire's speed camera sites has snapped the most people in it's lifetime.
Speed Cameras were first used by Thames Valley Police in 1992 and the oldest fixed cameras in Bucks date back to 1994.
No new fixed cameras have been installed since 2002, but there are other camera types including average speed cameras and mobile cameras.
The 10 most prolific speed camera sites in Bucks
|Camera Location
|Date installed
|Motorists caught per week
|1
|Amersham Road, Little Chalfont
|19/07/00
|3.41
|2
|Gravel Hill, Chalfont St. Peter
|10/07/02
|2.93
|3
|North Orbital Road, Denham
|22/08/97
|2.02
|4
|Aylesbury Road, Monks Risborough
|21/08/02
|1.16
|5
|Little Marlow Road, Marlow
|11/11/94
|1.1
|6
|West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe
|19/07/00
|0.8
|=7
|Chapel Lane, High Wycombe
|28/11/97
|0.52
|=7
|Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common
|18/05/94
|0.52
|9
|London Road, Buckingham
|19/07/00
|0.45
|10
|Ashley Green Road, Ashley Green.
|14/08/95
|0.39
In 16 years, cameras on Amersham Road, Little Chalfont have captured 2,942 motorists who were above the 30mph speed limit.
There is one fixed camera on the road shortly after entering Little Chalfont from the direction of Chroleywood. There is also often a mobile camera further up the road, where the speed limit drops from 50mp to 30mph.
The 10 cameras in Bucks that have caught the least motorists
|Camera Location
|Date installed
|Motorists caught per week
|1
|Weedon Road, Aylesbury
|21/07/97
|0.04
|2
|A41 Aston Clinton
|21/05/96
|0.06
|3
|Gerrards Cross Road, Stoke Poges
|09/07/96
|0.07
|4
|Wycombe Lane, Wooburn Green
|19/03/99
|0.08
|5
|Thorney Lane North, Iver
|28/08/97
|0.09
|6
|Wycombe Road, Marlow
|30/04/96
|0.1
|7
|The Pastures, High Wycombe
|15/09/97
|0.11
|8
|London Road, Beaconsfield
|04/08/98
|0.13
|9
|Hedsor Road, Bourne End
|07/11/96
|0.14
|10
|Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury
|22/06/99
|0.16
In almost 20 years the 30mph fixed camera at Weedon Road, Aylesbury, outside Qarrenden School has caught just 37 speeding motorists.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said:
"These cameras provide protection for drivers, other road users and pedestrians, and reassurance for communities. Ultimately, they aim to reduce road casualties.
"Speeding is a serious issue that affects people’s quality of life and more importantly their safety. It is a significant factor in many fatal or serious injury collisions across the Thames Valley.
"We continue to focus our activity where there are casualty concerns."