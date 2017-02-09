Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love them or hate them, speed cameras are a reality of life on Buckinghamshire's roads.

We obtained data from Thames Valley Police through a Freedom of Information request and used it to calculate which of Buckinghamshire's speed camera sites has snapped the most people in it's lifetime.

Speed Cameras were first used by Thames Valley Police in 1992 and the oldest fixed cameras in Bucks date back to 1994.

No new fixed cameras have been installed since 2002, but there are other camera types including average speed cameras and mobile cameras.

The 10 most prolific speed camera sites in Bucks

Camera Location Date installed Motorists caught per week 1 Amersham Road, Little Chalfont 19/07/00 3.41 2 Gravel Hill, Chalfont St. Peter 10/07/02 2.93 3 North Orbital Road, Denham 22/08/97 2.02 4 Aylesbury Road, Monks Risborough 21/08/02 1.16 5 Little Marlow Road, Marlow 11/11/94 1.1 6 West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe 19/07/00 0.8 =7 Chapel Lane, High Wycombe 28/11/97 0.52 =7 Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common 18/05/94 0.52 9 London Road, Buckingham 19/07/00 0.45 10 Ashley Green Road, Ashley Green. 14/08/95 0.39

In 16 years, cameras on Amersham Road, Little Chalfont have captured 2,942 motorists who were above the 30mph speed limit.

There is one fixed camera on the road shortly after entering Little Chalfont from the direction of Chroleywood. There is also often a mobile camera further up the road, where the speed limit drops from 50mp to 30mph.

The 10 cameras in Bucks that have caught the least motorists

Camera Location Date installed Motorists caught per week 1 Weedon Road, Aylesbury 21/07/97 0.04 2 A41 Aston Clinton 21/05/96 0.06 3 Gerrards Cross Road, Stoke Poges 09/07/96 0.07 4 Wycombe Lane, Wooburn Green 19/03/99 0.08 5 Thorney Lane North, Iver 28/08/97 0.09 6 Wycombe Road, Marlow 30/04/96 0.1 7 The Pastures, High Wycombe 15/09/97 0.11 8 London Road, Beaconsfield 04/08/98 0.13 9 Hedsor Road, Bourne End 07/11/96 0.14 10 Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury 22/06/99 0.16

In almost 20 years the 30mph fixed camera at Weedon Road, Aylesbury, outside Qarrenden School has caught just 37 speeding motorists.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said:

"These cameras provide protection for drivers, other road users and pedestrians, and reassurance for communities. Ultimately, they aim to reduce road casualties.

"Speeding is a serious issue that affects people’s quality of life and more importantly their safety. It is a significant factor in many fatal or serious injury collisions across the Thames Valley.

"We continue to focus our activity where there are casualty concerns."