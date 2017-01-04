Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Deputy Commander has been appointed in Wycombe Local Police Area (LPA).

Ch Insp Graham Hadley started his new role as the new Deputy LPA Commander for Wycombe yesterday (Jan 3).

Having joined Thames Valley Police in 2000, Ch Insp Graham Hadley has served predominantly in uniform patrol and neighbourhood roles in Newbury, Reading, Slough and Oxford.

Specialising in operations he was formerly a Public Order Instructor, Tactical Advisor and National Command Trainer which including delivering international courses at Bramshill to senior police officers from around the world.

During his service Ch Insp Graham Hadley has studied for and been awarded a Masters Degree and Doctorate in Criminology from the Institute of Criminal Justice Studies at the University of Portsmouth.

Most recently he has completed two years on the collaborated Joint Operations Unit (JOU) and is a Public Order Silver Commander.

Speaking about his new appointment, Ch Insp Graham Hadley said: ‘I’m delighted to have arrived at Wycombe and look forward to getting to know the area, staff and communities’.