Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers in the south east are £1,400 a year worse off than they were in 2008, a report has warned.

Analysis published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on Friday (June 2) suggests there has been a huge drop in real terms wages nearly a decade on since the financial crash, with real wages 5.6% lower on average than they were since the recession.

Real wages fell from £487.09 a week in 2008 to £460 in 2016, which means workers are £27.09 worse off than they were nearly 10 years ago, according to the TUC.

And the TUC believes that things could get worse, with the Bank of England warning that real earnings will fall for the rest of 2017.

It says the rise in precarious work – such as zero-hours contracts – is helping drive the fall in living standards.

Two in five jobs - which works out at 39% - created in the south east since 2011 have been in insecure work.

The TUC estimates that 441,135 people now work in insecure jobs in the region, which represents one in ten workers in the south east.

This is despite the fact that the minimum wage and the living wage both rose earlier this year , which meant a 4% pay rise for workers 25 and over.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Workers in the South East are £1,400 a year worse off than before the crash.

“This region badly needs a pay rise. It’s nearly ten years since the financial crisis, and working people are still suffering.

"Politicians have to explain to voters how they’ll create decent jobs that people can actually live on.

“And there needs to be recognition of the damage pay restrictions in the public sector are having.

"Hard-working nurses shouldn’t have to use food banks to get by.”