A 21 year-old woman was confronted by a man shouting racial abuse and swearing at her in Wexham on Saturday February 18.

The incident took place at around 10.50am while the victim was in her vehicle, outside the Betfred in Grasmere Parade.

Police are looking for the offender, described as a black male in his late 40s with braided hair down to his shoulders. He is around 5ft 7, with a slim build and was wearing baggy jeans at the time.

Investigating officer, PC Joshua Webber, based at Slough police station, said:

“This was an unprovoked incident which was upsetting for the victim.

“I believe that there were several people in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident, and I would therefore like to speak to them in order to get further details about what happened.

“If you saw anything, or if you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

