Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman smashed a bottle on a man's head before stabbing him in the chest with it during a brawl outside a pub.

The pair got into an "altercation" outside the Merlin's Cave pub in Chalfont St Giles at around 6.30pm on Sunday (June 18), the day of the village's summer street party.

According to police, the woman punched and slapped the man before walking away.

Thames Valley Police says she returned to the scene carrying a bottle and hit him on the head with it, causing it to break, before stabbing him and causing a puncture wound.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault on High Street.

The woman is described as white, slim to medium build and has brown hair. She was wearing a black and white striped maxi dress and white flip flops.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where he is was treated for his injuries.

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Downs said: “At the time of the incident there was an event being held in the High Street, Chalfont St Giles and the road was closed.

"There were a lot of people in the area and we would ask if anyone saw the incident and has not yet spoken to the police to contact us on 101.”

A 32-year-old woman of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation.