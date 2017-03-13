Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head after a verbal fight near a kebab van in Beaconsfield.

The 29-year-old was with a man on the A40, London End, when she became involved in a ‘verbal altercation’ with a group of two men and two woman, police say.

She was pushed by one of the women from the group and, once on the ground, the victim was kicked in the head by one of the men from the group.

She suffered a bruised and swollen face. The offenders then left in a taxi.

A 31-year-old woman from Wooburn Green and a 57-year-old man from Great Kingshill, have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both have been released on bail until March 20.

The first offender is white, in her mid-twenties to early thirties, of a large build and with long blonde hair.

The second offender is white, aged around 50 to 60, with grey hair. He wore a dark coat.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

They say anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, to contact us on the 24-hour non-emergency Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101.

Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.