A woman was left with minor injuries after a two-car collision took place in Chesham on Wednesday (July 12) afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at Culverhouse Way at 3.07pm and made the scene safe after the incident.

One woman suffered minor injuries and two other women and a young girl were uninjured, according to Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

One appliance and crew from Amersham , one from Beaconsfield , one from High Wycombe and a Thames Valley Police officer attended the scene.