Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted volunteer has launched an appeal to help recover more than one thousand pounds that was stolen from two charity shops.

Jane Roberts, 48, from Hazlemere, is hoping to raise the funds through a Just Giving page she set up following media reports that a Rennie Grove shop and a South Bucks Hospice shop were broken into over the New Year’s break.

In both causing thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage by breaking into the shops through rear and side doors, before stealing safes which contained money.

She said: “I just thought it was so awful and thought the community could pull together to raise the money that they lost.

“Both charities do so much for the community that it just seems such an awful thing to happen.

“I have had friends who have used their services in the past.”

Mrs Roberts, who has no vested interests in either shop, has set the initial fundraising target at £1000 but hopes to raise it all back.

She added: “Both my children went to school in Holmer Green and I live in Hazlemere.

“We use both shops regularly.

“All their hard work has been taken away.”

Both of the charities have been made aware of the appeal, which has also been shared extensively on Facebook.

Mrs Roberts said: “We just have to wait and see.

“There’s always people in there who give their time up to volunteer and the fact that this has happened is unpleasant.

“It’s both shops - it’s a bit of a double whammy really.”

She added: “[I want to] spread the word about the campaign and just try to get as much money for them as possible.

“Hopefully the local community will support them and I hope that it doesn’t happen again.

“If people could watch out to make the community aware that it happens and be a bit more vigilant so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hospicecharityshopsrecoveryfund to donate .