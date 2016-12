Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was injured following a fire in an outhouse in Gerrards Cross.

Firefighters were called out to the single-storey building on Oxford Road at around 6.40am yesterday (Tues December 27).

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross and one from Beaconsfield attended.

Firefighters used two hose reels and a toolkit.

A woman who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke was left in the care of the ambulance service.