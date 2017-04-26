Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision involving three vehicles on the A404 in Winchmore Hill in Buckinghamshire has left a woman with injuries.

The crash happened at around 11am on Wednesday (April 26) and involved two cars and a van at the junction of A404 and Whielden Lane.

Two fire departments and appliances were at the scene of the crash, from Amersham and High Wycombe, and two officers were present.

No-one was trapped in their vehicles after the three-car collision but one woman involved was left with injuries.

Two other drivers involved, a man and woman, were uninjured in the incident.