Two people were taken to hospital following a house fire in Beaconsfield.

Emergency services were called to Reynolds Road at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning (April 5).

Firefighters from Beaconsfield and High Wycombe were called to a fire in a bedside light causing smoke-logging in the bedroom.

A woman and a girl who were suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke were taken to hospital.

The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, removed the light and carried out a Home Fire Risk Check.

The occupants were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.