Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 44-year-old woman has been assaulted in Penn.

She was walking her dogs in Gravelly Way, Penn Woods, on Thursday (December 22) at around 5pm when she was approached by a man who asked her if she was lost.

He gave her directions out of the woods. The woman left the scene and shortly afterwards, was grabbed from behind.

She managed to free herself from the offender and then ran away from the scene.

The offender is believed to be aged in his 30s and about 5ft10ins.

He was wearing a fleece jumper and was carrying a torch with a handle.

Investigating officer Det Sgt John Denard, based at Taplow police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on the evening of Thursday, 22 December.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who noticed an adult male who had sustained any visible facial injuries around this time, or who saw a man in the area who appeared to be out of breath or distressed.

“We believe this to have been an isolated incident, and a full investigation is being carried out.

“There will be an increase in patrols in the area, and I would like to reassure people that Thames Valley Police is doing everything possible in order to locate and arrest the man responsible for this incident.”

If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.



If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.