Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a woman who escaped in handcuffs after being arrested in connection with the robbery of eight men in Chalfont St Peter.

At around 3.30am on Friday (June 23), a gang of three offenders robbed a group of three men and soon afterwards a group of five men in Denham Lane.

The offenders, two men and one woman, were holding unknown weapons when they threatened the victims, men aged between 19 and 23.

While police managed to arrest one man, a 21-year-old from Chalfont St Peter, a woman who was being arrested ran from the scene with handcuffs on her wrist.

The absconder, who has not yet been found, is described as white, with long dyed red or brown coloured hair, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

During the robbery, two men were hit and sustained head injuries but have since been discharged from hospital.

Items stolen from the victims, who were on a night out in Winkers before the robbery, included mobile phones, jewellery, a gold signet sing, a Hamilton Skeleton watch and wallets.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Daniel McKenzie of the Thames Valley Police investigation hub, spoke after launching an appeal for information and witnesses.

He said: “The offenders are two men and one woman. There are no descriptions for the men, other than they are white.

“Police attended the scene swiftly and arrested a 21-year-old man from Chalfont St Peter on suspicion of robbery. He is currently in police custody.

“An arrest attempt was also made on a woman, but she fled the scene with a set of handcuffs attached to one of her wrists.

“Anyone with any information about the offences is urged to contact police and quote reference 43170183339. The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.