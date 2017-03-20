Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman from Wexham has been arrested and a lady, in her nineties, is fighting for her life in a London hospital after a road accident in Iver earlier today (March 20).

A blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with the elderly pedestrian on Langley Park Road, near the Red Lion public house and close to Hollybush Lane at around 10.40am.

The woman was flown to St George's Hospital, London, by air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries, where she remains at the time of publishing.

Police arrested the 46 year-old woman from Wexham, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while above the legal alcohol limit and is currently in custody.

The road had to be closed following the accident, while emergency services responded to the victim and carried out an investigation into the circumstances, but has since re-opened.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Holt, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision. Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should call PC Holt, based in Amersham, via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.