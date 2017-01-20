Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29 year-old man from Winslow has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of exposure and a count of violence to secure entry.

Greg Laird allegedly carried out a sexual assault in Winslow on September 30 2016, and an incident of violence to secure entry and exposure, also in Winslow, on November 13 2016.

He has also been charged with exposure in relation to an incident in Buckingham on January 1, 2017.

Mr Lair was arrested and charged on Tuesday January 17 and appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court the following day.

He has been remanded and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court.