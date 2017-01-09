Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA is searching for the owner of a cat who was found at Beaconsfield servces.

Staff there called the animal charity after they found the female tabby, believed to be called Mimi, on Friday January 6.

They said they had been approached by a woman the night before (Thursday January 5) who had lost the cat after she had escaped from her car.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Smith said: “This owner must be frantic with worry.

“I am told that the cat just jumped out of the car when she stopped and then she couldn’t find her, despite looking and asking staff.

“Fortunately, a member of staff managed to find and rescue the cat the next day.

“Unfortunately Mimi is not chipped and the owner didn’t leave her details so we don’t know how to contact her and let her know the happy news.

“As she was travelling it is difficult to know where she lives or may have been going to, but we urge anyone with any information to let us know so we can reunite them.

“Luckily, Mimi is unharmed and doing well in RSPCA care, although understandably a little shaken up by her ordeal.

“She is a beautiful cat who has clearly been loved and looked after and I think her owner must just be so upset.”

“This incident shows how important it is to microchip your cat. If we had Mimi’s details, we could have taken her straight back to her.

“It is difficult to know exactly what happened here, and how the cat escaped, but it seems a good opportunity to remind people to keep their cat secured in a basket or box when travelling.

“I know animals do have a habit of escaping such boxes though, which may well have been what happened here.”

Contact is 0300 123 8018 if you have any information.