Lambs help the Epilepsy Society raise funds for P

More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

Westminster attacker was British born and had bee

Police give statement after the terror attacks in

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The long-awaited return of a business in an empty Old Amersham store has finally arrived with a luxury clothing store soon to set up shop.

Jigsaw, an international fashion clothing retailer, is to move into the premises on the corner of Amersham Broadway and Whielden Street.

The empty store was once used by Country Casuals, but the premises has long been empty since the high street outlet closed down last year.

Today, the shop is being painted and a window sign is being displayed advertising its need for new employees to work in the Jigsaw store.

The clothing brand, which is hiring for four positions at the new store, appealed to local residents to “join the Jigsaw journey”.

It said: “The company has expanded worldwide to work with the finest mills, cutting edge photographers, up-and-coming models and renowned architects.

"But the search for the best in the industry never stops - as our journey continues, we're looking for passionate and talented people to learn about Style & Truth.

“That's a set of values that sets us apart from the rest of the high street, a belief that everyone should feel empowered to embrace their own style, be true to themselves, and not slavishly follow the fashion world.”

The store, which has not confirmed its launch date, is hiring a manager, a deputy manager, a supervisor and people to work in sales who are all “energetic, dynamic and enthusiastic”.

For more information, click here .