Behind the scenes at the National Film and Televi

Things to do in the Spring

Lambs help the Epilepsy Society raise funds for P

More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

Westminster attacker was British born and had bee

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned the national threat level remains at severe following yesterday’s terror attack in London .

Thames Valley Police released a statement reminding communities of the level which has not changed since October 2014.

The statement reads: “This means that an attack is highly likely and we urge the public to be alert but not alarmed.

“Along with our partners we continue to do everything we can to help protect our communities, public institutions, critical national infrastructure and businesses.

We have reviewed our security measures and activities, including those for pre-planned events and in crowded places and there is no intelligence to suggest a specific threat to our communities within the Thames Valley following the terrorist attack in London yesterday.

“We will continue to provide a visible policing presence across the Thames Valley to provide reassurance to our communities.

“Today we will be engaging with key community representatives to allay concerns and fears linked to this incident - with a particular focus on supporting our Muslim communities.

“We will be actively monitoring any incidents of hate crime and will ensure that they are dealt with robustly.

“Communities defeat terrorism - we depend on information from the public, you are also our eyes and ears, and everyone can play their part in the effort to keep us safe. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency call 999. In the rare event of a weapons attack occurring we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.

Chief Constable Francis Habgood said in a statement yesterday that police were reviewing their security following the attack which saw four killed.

What are the threat levels and what do they mean?

Low: An attack is unlikely

Moderate: An attack is possible, but not likely

Substantial: An attack is a strong possibility

Severe: An attack is highly likely

Critical: An attack is expected imminently

Visit the MI5 website for more information