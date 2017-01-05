Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aylesbury's Nando's was one of several of the chain's restaurants to run out of chicken over the festive period.

Diners who went to the restaurant in Exchange Street were told that the restaurant's main attraction - chicken- was not available due to a lack of deliveries on account of the bank holidays.

Similar scenes were repeated across the country including Leamington Spa, Bedford and Dalston.

Many irate diners took to twitter to voice their thoughts:

Some even decided to taunt the chain about their mistake:

Some punters were open to seeing the funny side of it too:

The Portuguese restaurant chain serves peri-peri chicken and has achieved cult status among many.

A Nando’s spokesperson said:

“It seems Aylesbury residents chose chicken over turkey this Christmas! We’re sorry to any customers affected on the day, and are pleased to confirm that the restaurant was soon replenished.”