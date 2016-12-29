Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

List of Planning Applications Registered During The Week Ending 29 December 2016.

All applications on this list, except Chiltern District Council’s own applications, may be determined by the Head of Sustainable Development acting under delegated authority, unless the application is referred to the Planning Committee by one of Chiltern District Council’s Members. Representations should be made either in writing to the Development Control Manager, Chiltern District Council, King George V Road, Amersham, Bucks, HP6 5AW or by e-mail to planning@chiltern.gov.uk. Please be sure to include your postal address. Your comments should be received before 20 January 2017.

For Householder applications please note that if there is an appeal against the Council's refusal of planning permission, any comments you make on the application will be forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate. There will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

You may also make representations directly to elected Members of the Planning Committee (or any elected Member of the Council). A list of the Members of the Planning Committee can be obtained on request from Planning Services or the Council's website (www.chiltern.gov.uk/democracy).

Please note that any correspondence will be seen by Councillors, the applicant, members of the public and will be published on the Council's website. We will use our best endeavours to ensure that signatures, telephone numbers and personal email addresses will not be published.

Amersham

CH/2016/2194/FA: Single storey extension at 49 Grove Road for Mr & Mrs Hazzard.

CH/2016/2328/SA: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed operation relating to single storey rear extension and fenestration alterations at 1 Popes Close for Mr & Mrs M & G Vazquez.

CH/2016/2335/SA: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed operation relating to a single storey rear extension and four roof lights to facilitate habitable accommodation in the roof space at 18 Brudenell Close for Mr & Mrs ANDY AND ESTHER SHEARWOOD.

CH/2016/2338/FA: Detached Garage (Amendment to planning permission CH/2016/1879/FA) at 29 Copperkins Lane for Mr & Mrs G Love.

CH/2016/2350/FA: Two storey side, single storey front and rear extensions to create additional independant dwelling, two rear dormer windows and roof light to facilitate habitable accommodation in roofspace, demolition of existing garage, extended vehicular access off Pineapple Road, new boundary wall with piers and associated hard landscaping at 73 White Lion Road for Mr & Mrs Silley.

Chesham

CH/2016/1983/FA: Hipped to gabled roof extension to facilitate habitable accommodation in roofspace at 23 Asheridge Road for Mr Rogers.

CH/2016/2343/FA: Increased roof ridge height to facilitate conversion of bungalow to two storey dwelling, two storey side rear extension, single storey front infill extension, conversion porch to open canopy entrance, fenestration alterations at 102 Chartridge Lane for Mr & Mrs Leslie.

Chalfont St Peter

CH/2016/2314/FA: Replacement dwelling and detached garage at 30 Austenway for Mr & Mrs I. McCubbin.

CH/2016/2336/FA: Two storey front/side/rear and single storey rear extensions, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation with associated hardstanding, front and rear dormer windows in roof to provide habitable accommodation in roofspace and fenestration alterations at 7 Denham Lane for Mr Sundaep Saxena.

CH/2016/2341/FA: Replacement dwelling and alterations to ground levels at Old Rink Works for Mr M Leigh.

CH/2016/2348/SA: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed operation relating to a rear roof dormer and front/side rooflights to facilitate habitable accommodation in roofspace at 43 Criss Grove for Mr & Mrs Prentice.

Chartridge

CH/2016/2318/FA: Replacement dwelling at Grange Nookery for Mr Peter Warner.

Great Missenden

CH/2016/2345/FA: Single storey rear extension, fenestration alterations at Eaton for Mr Peter Dines.

CH/2016/2347/FA: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, single story rear extension, flat to sloped roof alteration to rear flat roof, fenestration alterations at 12 Whitefield Lane for Ms Lara Robson.

Little Chalfont

CH/2016/2344/SA: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed operation relating to the insertion of rooflights to side elevations to facilitate habitable accommodation in roofspace at April House for Mr Lad.

Little Missenden

CH/2016/2186/SA: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed operation relating to the erection of two single storey rear extensions at 21 Clementi Avenue for Mr Trevor Herbert.

Penn

CH/2016/2095/FA: Single storey rear extension (conservatory) at Acorn Cottage for Mr Cross.

CH/2016/2282/FA: Erection of a four bedroom detached dwelling, detached garage and associated parking landscaping at Cherry Orchard Cottage for Mr & Mrs Anthony Carruthers.