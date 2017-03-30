Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get out your swimming trunks and head to the beach because today could be the warmest day of the year so far.

Chesham and Gerrards Cross are set to bask in temperatures hotter than Istanbul with the mercury forecast to rise to 18°C, higher than the 16°C expected in the Turkish capital.

The Met Office office said these unusually warm temperatures are the result of a warm southerly airflow.

The Mediterranean temperatures peak this afternoon, from 3pm to 4pm, but in Turkey hit their highs from 2pm to 3pm.

Temperatures in High Wycombe are set to be warm all afternoon, hitting 17°C from 2pm to 5pm.

But temperatures will not drop dramatically as we head into the night with it not expected to be lower than 13°C.

Unfortunately, the sunny weather will not last long as tomorrow (Friday March 31) ushers in a cloudy start to the weekend.

Tomorrow sees colder highs of 15°C, while on Saturday (April 1) it will hit 13°C and rain in Chesham.

While on Sunday it won't be much hotter than 14°C in Chesham and High Wycombe, and 15°C in Gerrards Cross.

So, slather on that sun cream and head outside to make the most of today.