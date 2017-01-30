Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the course of this week, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations. The dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

Conventional surfacing programme

Mount Street, Aylesbury (cul-de-sac) (30/01/17)

Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using localised traffic management between 07:00 & 19:00hrs & lane closures on the A41 Friarage Road between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

Mill Way, Aylesbury (cul-de-sac) (30/01/17)

Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using localised traffic management between 07:00 & 19:00hrs & lane closures on the A41 Friarage Road between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

Ford Road, Edlesborough (31/01/17 to 01/02/17)

Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Pothole Action Fund programme

Gatemoor Hill, Penn (30/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

A421 Buckingham Bypass, Buckingham (31/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using temporary traffic signals between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

Tubwell Road, Wexham Street (31/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Larkings Lane, Wexham Street (31/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

The Green, Wooburn Green (01/02/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

South Road, Amersham (02/02/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Victoria Road, Chesham (03/02/17 to 06/02/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Other works

A41 Kingswood (30/01/17)

Daytime patching work using temporary traffic signals and convoy working between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

A4146 Leighton Road, Edlesborough (30/01/17 to 03/02/17)

Daytime reinstatement of road markings and road studs using ‘Stop & Go’ and mobile works between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.