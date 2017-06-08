The video will start in 8 Cancel

These fantastic photos show the Flying Scotsman as it thundered through Gerrards Cross Train Station on Tuesday (June 6).

The world-famous steam train was on its way around a circular four-hour trip through the Chiltern Hills , and train fans were ready and waiting to take photos.

After setting off from London Paddington, the 94-year-old locomotive made it way through the Chilterns before connecting to a new line at Bicester

It then joined the Chiltern mainline heading towards Oxford, before it returned to the capital via the Thames Valley.

And despite the gloomy early summer weather, enthusiasts were out in force to catch a glimpse of the machine on its whistle stop lunchtime tour through Bucks.

The train is set to head out on two more tours from London Paddington on (Friday June 9 ), another lunchtime route and an evening one.

But no exact timings have published for when the steam engine would travel through each station in a bid to avoid overcrowding and trespassing.

It follows advice from Network Rail and British Transport Police (BTP) who warned anyone planning to see the train to be aware of the dangers of train tracks.