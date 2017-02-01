Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17 year old from Bourne End has made a short video about her experiences juggling responsibilities at school and at home as a young carere.

Jade Dyer, 17, has been her mother's primary carer for the last four years and takes a lead role in the film.

The video explores Jade's day-to-day life and shows her being reprimanded by her teacher for handing in an essay late, meanwhile she struggles to care for her mother who has Grave's Disease, an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks the rest of the body.

"Her illness means her moods can be very up and down – when she’s down I need to be there to console her and give her support" said Jade.

"She might not be able to get out of bed if she’s feeling like that, so I’ll need to do household tasks like cooking dinner.

"If she doesn’t take her medication or is particularly unwell she becomes quite immobile, so if she collapses I need to be there to help her up.’

The hard-hitting film shows the reality of Jade's life.

"My secondary school attendance was very low, and the teachers didn’t realise what I was going through so there was a huge lack of understanding.

"My grades were affected and teachers could be quite harsh about it."

Jade is now studying for her A-levels at Henley College and plans to show the film at teacher training events to help others like her who are struggling to cope.

The film was released on January 26, Young Carers Day by Fixers UK, a charity focused on giving young people a voice, working with people aged 16-25 and helping them campaign on issues they feel strongly about.

Jade added:

"We hope the film will show teachers just how much we have to do – we have a lot more on our plates than the average student and getting some leniency when it comes to things like essay deadlines could really help us.

"Anyone can be in a caring role and it’s important that teachers are patient and understanding so they can help them. There are a lot of intelligent people who could miss out otherwise.

"Focus on what that child’s needs are and help them in any way you can."