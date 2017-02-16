The video will start in 8 Cancel

Villagers have spoken of their shock after a Flackwell Heath ATM was targeted in a robbery attempt.

Police believe the cash machine on Common Road was blown up by a gas explosion in the early hours of this morning (Thursday February 16).

Wicky Muhammadwaqar, 31, who owns a barbershop next door, said: “That was a really scary noise. It was a big bang.”

Mr Muhammadwaqar was sleeping round the back of his shop when he heard noises which woke him up.

He called his friend who drove from Maidenhead to check what was going on outside.

He added: “I heard something was going on. It was like someone was trying to get into the shop.”

Mr Muhammadwaqar, who has owned the shop for around four months, only found out what happened this morning as he was too frightened to leave the shop last night.

“I saw this morning when I came outside because I was so scared. That’s why I called my friend -I was on my own.”

Charlene Rutland, 34, who lives in the village and works occasionally at a nearby off licence, said “It’s mad for Flackwell because nothing ever happens here, it’s a quiet village.

“It’s disturbing - I live here.”

A 63-year-old shop assistant, who did not want to be named, added: “It’s a bit frightening.”

Police were called to a robbery at around 3.30am and are investigating whether any cash was taken from the ATM.

A statement from Thames Valley Police reads: “We were called to a robbery in Common Road at about 3.20-3.30am.

“We believe that a gas explosion caused damage to the ATM.

“At this stage we are establishing whether any cash was taken.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”