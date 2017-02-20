Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers are furious that a parish council has bid well over the market rate for new offices.

Iver Parish Council offered £750,000 to buy Iver Police Station and its adjacent house towards the end of last year.

It prompted South Bucks District Councillor Paul Griffin to launch a petition around two weeks ago to prevent the move.

Mr Griffin, who represents the area, said there has been a lack of consultation and engagement from the parish council about the offer.

The petition, entitled ‘Stop Iver Parish Council spending parish funds on a building we don’t need’, reads: “We, the undersigned, would prefer the accrued funds to be spent on things that benefit the community immediately rather than offices which will only benefit the council.

“We are asking IPC to hold off on this purchase indefinitely and we seek the assurance of the chairman that this request has been respected or at least discussed with community members prior to any deal being agreed.”

IPC have occupied the old police house on Chequers Orchard since March 2008, but the lease is due to run out in March 2018.

The council approached Thames Valley Police enquiring about buying the site off-market so they could retain their presence in the centre of the community.

A report on the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) website states: “Following the receipt of the offer TVP instructed two formal valuations of the site, both of which have confirmed that the offer is well in excess of the market value of the site.

“These valuation options, coupled with the provision of the touchdown facility and the ability to work with a partner provides support for our statutory obligation to secure ‘best condition’.”

The site was identified for disposal in the 2018/19 financial year as the police looked to make savings in their budget.

A recommendation to approve the offer was signed off on December 20.

In a statement IPC said: “IPC has been in discussion with TVP for some time and has made significant progress toward the potential purchase of the whole site as a community facility, with a view to both securing the long term future of the council and protecting the police presence within the Ivers.

“TVP would thus be able to maintain a ‘touchdown facility’ in the area and IPC would be able to consider a number of potential community opportunities given the impending local government review of the area.

“Such a community facility would allow for the provision of space for local groups to use.

“This will be informed by the responses received from the neighbourhood plan consultation.”

Visit https://www.change.org/p/stop-iver-parish-council-spending-parish-funds-on-a-building-we-don-t-need for more information.