The Chalfont St Giles Scout Group has received thousands of pounds thanks to Heathrow Airport.

A donation of £2,5000 was awarded to the group from the Heathrow Community Fund’s Heathrow Active People Initiative (HAPi).

The cash boost will help with work to improve the scout hut, including the installation of acoustic tiles to reduce noise levels and the installation of more energy efficient lighting.

The HAPi scheme is specially designed to help Heathrow staff support voluntary groups and clubs they are actively involved with.

The scout group qualified thanks to Kara Reed, Beaver Scout Leader of the Grayburn Colony, where she has volunteered for over four years.

The village scouts have also previously benefited from HAPi as volunteers helped with the re-decoration of the scout hut and arranged Heathrow trips for the scout members.

Group Scout leader Rowley Maggs said: “This is terrific news for scouting in Chalfont St Giles and along with the generosity of the village Fireworks Committee will enable us to transform conditions in the scout hall.”

If you are interested in hiring the hut, please email hall.bookings@csg-scouts.org.uk.