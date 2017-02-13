Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carers of people with dementia have praised the Specialist Memory Service in Milton Keynes for helping them cope with their loved one's diagnosis.

In a moving video carers discuss the impact of a diagnosis and the help given by the service to train them, described by one carer as 'invaluable'.

A particularly poignant moment is when a wife and carer is in tears, revealing her fear that her husband may not remember her as his condition worsens.

It is estimated that by 2021 there will be 3,250 people in Milton Keynes alone with dementia. The service at Cripps Lodge, Broadlands, is provided by Central and North West London NHS Trust and discusses what training and help can be given to carers.

The short film talks about the importance of carers meeting other people and in sharing the caring role and accepting the help that is available, rather than in taking on everything without support.

Specialist Memory Service Team Manager Ann Saunders said:

"Our role is to help support patients and carers to adjust with this diagnosis and to provide as much support, education and care as we can.

"We provide information, we listen to carers and we share their worries and concerns.

"The overall message of the film is: come and speak with us and find out about our support networks."