A development of 142 new homes in Chesham has been given the go-ahead despite local residents expressing “grave concerns” about the plans.

The redevelopment of 90 Asheridge Road, a derelict former factory site, was approved at a Chiltern District Council planning committee meeting.

It has granted permission for the demolition of existing buildings, the development of 142 homes, office space, car parking and landscaping.

In the application, the developers said the four-storey development will be an improvement on the disused site's current state.

A spokesman said: “The site is previously developed vacant and derelict brownfield land with only spoil from the previous development site.

“It has otherwise remained vacant and unused for over ten years since the former factory buildings at the site were demolished.

“It therefore currently does nothing to contribute towards the district council's economic or housing needs.”

The planning permission comes after dozens of objections were voiced to the local council, with some residents suggesting the development will cause “utter chaos”.

One resident said: “We appreciate that we have a housing shortage in the country, but this particular site will cause utter chaos on the surrounding roads.”

Another added: “The schools are overcrowded and we haven't enough doctors in the area to cope with all the extra people - please think again and save our town.”

One spoke of the the town's infrastructure problem and said they have "grave concerns" about how it will affect the town.

They said: “Areas are already at or over capacity, such as congestion along key roadways, drainage, schooling and GP provision.”

Chesham Town Council expressed a similar viewpoint and suggested “infrastructure before development” is an imperative.

The Chesham Society's planning officer added: “It is clear that infrastructure in its widest sense has reached a tipping point in Chesham.”

Although objections were made about the redevelopment, many support it and suggest it addresses the housing crisis in the county.

A spokesman for Chiltern District Council spoke after the council granted the planning permission.

She said: “Planning permission for this development has been granted subject to completion of a Section 106 agreement.

"This is a former employment site which has been vacant for about 10 years and previously planning permission was granted for a data centre, which covered a large percentage of the site.

"The full range of public views were taken into account and the council’s planning committee gave careful consideration to all the objections and comments received.

"In line with national planning policies, the council’s core strategy and local planning policies the committee decided to grant permission, subject to completion of the legal agreement.

"Development involved regeneration of the site for a mixed commercial and residential use, including affordable housing.”