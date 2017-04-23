Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bucks county councillor and UKIP general election candidate has been fined after he was caught using a family friend's disabled parking badge in Portsmouth.

Christopher Adams, 50, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 18) after he was caught by a traffic warden wrongly using a disabled space.

Adams, of Whitehead Way in Aylesbury, claimed he could not find anywhere else to park in the centre of the city when he was caught on September 17 last year - despite being adjacent to a multi-storey car park.

The councillor - who came second to Conservative MP David Lidington when he stood for UKIP in Aylesbury constituency at the 2015 general election - was later questioned and admitted: “I've been a naughty boy.”

Jenny Ager, prosecuting for Portsmouth City Council, said that Adams -who is a county councillor on the local authority which issued the permit - had travelled to a three-day Ukip conference in Bournemouth, Dorset, in September last year with the blue badge holder John Russell.

But on the Saturday, Adams travelled without his friend to attend the wedding in Portsmouth, where he used the permit issued by Buckinghamshire County Council.

When confronted by the traffic warden, the councillor said he had dropped off the badge holder friend who was waiting to be collected, the court heard.

However, the warden confiscated the badge and the friend failed to return, magistrates were told.

Describing the offence, prosecutor Ms Ager said: "It denies access to those parking facilities for actual disabled people."

Mr Adams admitted wrongly using the badge and his defence counsel Kate Watts said he had "made a mistake".

Ms Watts said: "He had a disabled badge in his windscreen, he maintains the reason it was there is that he is a personal friend to the disabled badge holder.

"He had been taxiing him around for a three-day period of time to and from various conferences and the disabled badge stayed on the dash where it remained for the three-day period.

"He left Bournemouth conference hall in somewhat of a panic and a rush because whilst he was there he received a phone call saying he was due to be at a wedding and it was something he had forgotten about."

The councillor, who has always lived in and around Aylesbury, was fined £358 as well as being ordered to pay £601 court costs and a £35 court surcharge.