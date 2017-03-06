Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage boys have been charged with grievous bodily harm after a 43 year-old man was brutally attacked last year.

The man was approached and attacked by a group of men while walking in Bedwyn Walk, Aylesbury on September 22, 2016 at about 4pm.

The man had to be taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after suffering multiple head fractures including a fractured eye socket, a fractured jaw and a fractured cheek bone. He has since been discharged from hospital.

A 16 year-old boy was arrested on September 23 last year, the day after the assault, and was charged yesterday (March 5) with one count of grievous bodily harm. He will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Friday March 31.

Ross Gumbridge, 18, of Lynther Close, Aylesbury was arrested on November 2, 2016 and was also charged yesterday with one count of grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 21.