Two teenage girls from High Wycombe have gone missing after last being seen on Sunday night.

Millie Pettifor, 14, (left in the photo above) and Shanice Fox, 15, (right) were last seen in Hawthorne Road, High Wycombe at around 7.50pm on Sunday January 22.

The girls are believed to be together and in the Wycombe area.

Millie is about 5ft 2ins with mousey brown hair and was believed to have been wearing a leopard print dressing gown at the time she went missing.

Shanice is about 5ft 4ins tall with dark brown hair and was wearing a long black coat and blue jeans.

Investigating officer Inspector Lee Barnham, based at High Wycombe police station, said:

“We are appealing for anyone with any information as to where Millie and Shanice could be to get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Millie and Shanice, if you see this appeal, please call us. You are not in any trouble, we just need to know that you are safe and well.”