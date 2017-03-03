Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17 year-old and 15 year-old boy have been charged with stealing a car from a property in Steeple Claydon.

The duo from Little Billington in Bedfordshire were charged in connection with the theft of a silver Volkswagen Golf, having arranged to view the car after an advert was placed for it on a website.

The offence took place on November 14 206 and both boys were arrested in connection to the theft two days later, on November 16.

The older boy has also been charged with a number of motoring offences including driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with license, driving with no insurance, and failure to stop for police.

These charges relate to an incident on November 16, on the A4146 in Great Billington, Bedforshire, when a vehicle made off from police officers.

Both boys were bailed but were due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court today (March 3)