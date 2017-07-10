The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two more men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a network alleged to be involved in firearms supply.

On Monday July 3 officers from the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police, supported by Thames Valley Police officers, stopped a white van in a pub car park in Iver.

There they arrested the two occupants, men aged 25 and 35 from the Slough area, on suspicion of firearms offences after finding a number of bags containing handguns in the van.

A further search of a storage unit nearby revealed another handgun and the two men are now being questioned.

This operation is linked to the seizure of 79 UK-bound handguns at the Channel Tunnel terminal on July 1 , and brings the total of seized firearms to 89.

The two men arrested following that seizure, Polish national Janusz Michek, 59, and Czech national Denis Kolencukov, 23, were charged and appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday July 3, where they were remanded in custody.

They were charged with knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition or restriction on a prohibited weapon or ammunition, and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable another to do so.

The ongoing joint operation involves officers from the joint National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police Service Organised Crime Partnership and is supported by Thames Valley Police.

Graham Gardner, NCA deputy director of investigations, said: “These new arrests are significant in the context of our wider investigation into a network we believe were heavily involved in the criminal supply of firearms to the UK.

“The latest weapons seized were of the same type found at the Channel Tunnel terminal on Saturday, and bring the total of guns seized as part of this investigation to 89.

“It goes without saying that by taking them out of circulation we, along with our partners in law enforcement have made our communities that much safer.”