A man and woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Chesham on March 19.

Ruth Tansey, 41, of Crown Leys, Aylesbury , and Kevin O'Keefe, 26, of no fixed abode, were both arrested on March 19 and charged on Saturday May 20.

The incident, which took place at around 10pm on March 19 in Upper Belmont Road, involved two women being approached and having racist remarks made to them.

Following this, a racially aggravated assault took place and a mobile phone was stolen.

Tansey was charged with one count of robbery and two counts of racially aggravated assault by beating.

O'Keefe was charged with one count of racially aggravated assault by beating and one count of racially aggravated common assault.

The pair are due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on June 22.