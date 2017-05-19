Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to two grandmothers who were tragically killed in a collision on the A41 between Chesham and Tring.

Jean Malone, 76, of Hemel Hempstead, and Mary Davis, 66, of Stoke Mandeville, both died when the Nissan Micra they were driving in collided with a van on May 7.

The crash, on the northbound carriageway of the A41, took place when the two ladies were on their way from a regular bingo group they ran on Sundays.

Following the fatal collision, tributes have poured in to celebrate the lives of two “devoted mothers and grandmothers” who “dearly loved their families”.

Mrs Malone, a mother-of-three with two grandchildren, had touching tributes left by her children.

“Family was everything to her,” said daughter Karen. “She was very protective of her family."

All her children added: “Mum was a people's person and offered family, friends, and neighbours a shoulder to cry on, she would listen to their problems and offer help whenever she could.”

Jean was born in Edgware and lived in Hendon for much of her adult life with her husband Phil, who passed away in 2004.

The second victim, Mary, moved with her husband to Stoke Mandeville six years ago from North West London's Crickle Wood.

They have four children and five grandchildren and she was looking forward to the birth of her sixth grandchild in July this year.

Her daughter Pam said: “It was all about family with mum, she only lived for her kids and her grandchildren, her whole life revolved around us.

“She was a very selfless woman, she would do anything for anybody. She had lots of friends and everybody loved her.

“A lot of people thought of her as a second mum.”

Mary’s son Peter spoke about the fact Jean and Mary would return to Hendon, to the club where they first met, to run the bingo for pensioners.

He said: “That shows the character of my Mum and Jean.

“They had both moved out of the area but they cared so much about the people that they carried on the bingo.

“They were doing what they loved.”

Following the crash, a 17-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed until June 5.