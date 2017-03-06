Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tribute to the late Sir Terry Pratchett is set to be unveiled in Beaconsfield tomorrow (Tuesday March 7).

A commemorative plaque to honour the life of the legendary author is set to be unveiled at Beaconsfield Library, Reynolds Road, at midday.

Rob Wilkins, who is MD of the Pratchett Estate, is set to attend as will Sir Terry’s daughter, Rhianna.

The writer, who made his name as a fantasy author, was known for having worked at the Beaconsfield Library when he was a schoolboy, and also worked as a reporter in the county.

A TV show on BBC2 about his life was broadcast recently , which mentioned he was born in Beaconsfield and worked at the library.

He would often return to the area, most recently in 2013 when he gave a talk at the library in Reynolds Road.

It was announced the library was considering the tribute last year , and the council has been in contact with Sir Terry’s family to discuss the issue.

He died in March 2016 at the age of 66.